Texas DA says she was required to release shooting video

1:49 Thousands march in Fort Worth to promote women’s rights Pause

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:12 Out of the Darkness Walk brings awareness to suicide

1:25 TCU's Dixon explains why he likes Big 12-SEC Challenge

1:33 Fort Worth City Council votes on aggressive panhandling ordinance

1:34 Mississippi State WR Fred Ross: Not surprised Dak Prescott took 'league by storm'

0:23 Chinese New Year Lion Dance

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business