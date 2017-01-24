Spring principal’s anti-Trump Facebook rant concerns parents

An anti-Trump Facebook post by a high school principal has parents and community members concerned, saying the school leader should keep political views to herself.
Diaka Carter, principal of Spring High School , north of Houston, posted comments on her Facebook page Sunday night that called Trump a “moron” and also mentions “a sea of white faces at this inauguration void of color, a cabinet full of non-qualified white males,” according to KHOU.
Grandparent Karen Lundberg said “we all make mistakes, and she definitely made a mistake.”
“Our educators and the people of influence that have voices to our students need to be uniting us, not dividing us further,” Lundberg told KHOU.
The post was eventually removed from a school message board and Carter’s Facebook page was made private, according to the story.
A district spokesperson told KHOU the situation is under review.
