Former Sen. Eltife appointed to UT Board of Regents, Wallace Hall passed over

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare Pause

4:28 Inside Chip and Joanna Gaineses' Magnolia House

3:10 Chip Gaines on making marriage work

3:37 Same sex marriage one year anniversary

1:18 Hispanic leaders express voting concerns

0:41 Euless remembers slain officer, reacts to shooting

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:11 Motorcyclist captures brush with death on freeway with helmet cam

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants?