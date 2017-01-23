Chip Gaines of ‘Fixer Upper’ fame is getting his own store

The Fixer Upper couple’s franchise continues to grow.
Chip and Joanna Gaines, Waco residents of HGTV fame, are growing their Magnolia Market at the Silos, with Chip getting his own store, the Dallas Morning News reported.
The two 3,800-square-foot silos will be remodeled, and one will be Chip’s store, according to the Dallas newspaper. He has some products for sale in “Chip’s Corner” in the Magnolia Market, a destination home goods store, bakery and garden shop on the same property as the silos.
It hasn’t been decided what the other silo will be used for, the Morning News reported, nor was it known when either silo project may be completed.
The Gaineses’ reality remodeling show, Fixer Upper, reportedly the most successful HGTV show ever, is in the middle of its fourth season. Their Magnolia brand empire started with remodeling and real estate and now includes the Magnolia Market, the Magnolia House vacation rental and Waco’s historic Elite Cafe, which they have begun remodeling and expect to open this year.
Also new at the Magnolia Market this year, FedEx Office has opened a kiosk in the Magnolia Market for shoppers — most of whom are tourists — to ship home merchandise they buy, the Dallas newspaper reported.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
