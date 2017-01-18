Family dog kills 2-month-old child in bouncer

A German shepherd that has been part of the family for more than eight years has been impounded after the owner told investigators that it killed a baby in the home.
The father of the 2-month-old girl told police that the child was napping in an infant bouncer and that he had fallen asleep Tuesday afternoon. He awoke about 20 minutes later to find the baby unresponsive with numerous animal bites, according to a San Marcos police news release.
The baby was “cold to the touch with obvious injury,” the release said. She was taken Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos shortly after emergency crews got the call at 1:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead by the justice of the peace at 2:08 p.m.
The dog was submissive when investigators approached and was removed from the home, which is in the 1000 block of Sagewood Trail. It will be impounded for at least 10 days, “after which a determination will be made on whether it will be euthanized,” the release said.
No arrests have been made. Police are awaiting autopsy results from the Travis County medical examiner, the release said.
