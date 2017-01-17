Texas high school football player who attacked ref eligible to play again

One of the San Antonio high school football players who attacked a referee during a game in 2015 will be eligible play again this fall, officials ruled Tuesday.
The University Interscholastic League Executive Committee ruled 5-0 in Victor Rojas’ favor, according to the San Antonio Express-News. Rojas will be on probation, according to the UIL ruling.
He would be dismissed from any UIL activity for unsportsmanlike conduct, the Express-News reported.
Rojas, who will be a senior at John Jay High School this upcoming season, read at statement at the committee’s meeting, apologizing to the referee, Robert Watts, for the September 2015 incident.
“I would like to apologize to Mr. Watts for what I did,” Rojas said, according to Fox 29 in San Antonio. “I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me for my actions and to know that I'm truly sorry for what I did.”
Rojas and his teammate, Michael Moreno, then a senior, were kicked off the Jay football team after ramming Watts during a game against Marble Falls. The hit on Watts came after a Jay player was ejected.
Rojas and Moreno blamed their assistant coach, Mack Breed, telling media outlets that Breed ordered them to hit Watts. The players also alleged that Watts made racial slurs.
Watts denied the allegations.
“One hundred percent not true,” he said during a UIL hearing, according to CBS News. “I did not make any racial slurs toward anyone (and) can’t speculate why they would make something like that up.”
Breed, the assistant coach, later pleaded guilty to an assault charge, receiving 18 months of probation and surrendering his teaching certificate, according to Fox 29.
