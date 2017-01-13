Texas teacher impregnated by 13-year-old student gets 10 years in prison

A Houston-area teacher impregnated by a 13-year-old student — a boy she claimed to be in love with — was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Alexandria Vera, 24, pleaded guilty in November to aggravated sexual assault of a child.
She was working as an English teacher in the Aldine school district in 2015 when she met the boy during summer school, authorities said.
The two had sex and announced to the boy’s parents that they were in love, according to KTRK, an ABC affiliate in Houston. The boy’s parents were accepting of the relationship and included Vera in family gatherings.
Prosecutors alleged that Vera went as far as having the boy and his father move into her home and pretend she was dating the father, according to the Chronicle. She bought the family groceries and paid their cell phone bills, the prosecutors said.
After authorities became involved, Vera terminated the pregnancy and the boy was placed in foster care, according to KTRK.
On Friday, state District Judge Michael McSpadden said he did not believe Very is a pedophile, but he wanted to send a message.
“We want our educators to teach our students,” McSpadden said, according to the Chronicle. “We want them to keep their hands off the students.”
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments