Saddle thieves busted trying to make a sale in Lubbock, officials say

Two suspected saddle thieves were arrested this month after they tried to sell the stolen items at a Lubbock feedlot, officials said.
Jeffery Wayne Horton, 54, of Sulpher Springs, and Jamie Kay Shobert, 49, of Alamogordo, N.M., were taken into custody Jan. 2, according to a press release from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.
Horton and Shobert had been wanted in Hopkins County in East Texas, accused of stealing at least 13 saddles across Texas.
On Jan. 2, the pair went to the feedlot in Lubbock and tried to sell some of the saddles to workers there for $500 each, the TSCRA press release said. When Horton and Shobert left, one of the workers called a TSCRA agent.
The agent asked the worker to call back Horton and Shobert and request they bring the saddles back to the feedlot.
When they returned, they were arrested by authorities and taken to the Hopkins County jail on burglary charges.
Authorities recovered the 13 saddles and are still investigating the case.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments