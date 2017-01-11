Former Denton animal shelter worker accused of killing kitten is arrested

Police arrested a man Tuesday who is accused of killing a kitten on his last day working at the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center in Denton.
David Goucher, 22, faces a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal about a month after he threw a kitten, killing it, according to a Denton Police Department news release.
Goucher was holding the kitten, trying to change its collar, on Dec. 16 when the kitten bit his hand. He raised his hand and threw the kitten “forcefully on the floor,” the news release said. The kitten died soon after from its injuries.
Goucher did not seek medical attention for the kitten and logged the animal out as “sick, died in shelter,” according to the news release. The shelter has a policy to report any animal bites, but Goucher didn’t.
Goucher had given his notice for resignation and was working his last day at the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center, the news release said.
Shelter employees “were grieved by this act and happy that justice is being served,” the news release said.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments