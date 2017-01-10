The tortoise did it — $150K in fire damage to neighbor’s house

Firefighters investigating a house blaze say they think they have found the cause: a 150-pound pet tortoise and a heat lamp.
The San Antonio Fire Department responded around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.
SAFD spokesman Woody Woodward told the San Antonio Express-News that the pet knocked over a heat lamp in its outdoor cage. The lamp set fire to a mattress and the fire spread to a neighbor’s house, causing about $150,000 in damage.
KSAT reports the fire had raged through the neighbor’s walls and into the attic by the time firefighters were able to put it out. Minimal damage was reported at the pet owner’s home.
No injuries were reported, and that includes the tortoise.
