Texas

January 10, 2017 4:17 PM

The tortoise did it — $150K in fire damage to neighbor’s house

By Bryan Bastible

bbastible@star-telegram.com

SAN ANTONIO

Firefighters investigating a house blaze say they think they have found the cause: a 150-pound pet tortoise and a heat lamp.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

SAFD spokesman Woody Woodward told the San Antonio Express-News that the pet knocked over a heat lamp in its outdoor cage. The lamp set fire to a mattress and the fire spread to a neighbor’s house, causing about $150,000 in damage.

KSAT reports the fire had raged through the neighbor’s walls and into the attic by the time firefighters were able to put it out. Minimal damage was reported at the pet owner’s home.

No injuries were reported, and that includes the tortoise.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Video: Jonathan the 184-year-old tortoise gets the first bath of his life

onathan the Giant Tortoise, the oldest known living land animal on Earth, estimated to be 184-years-old, was washed for the first time in recorded history by vet Dr. Joe Hollins. This historic event took place in the grounds of Plantation House, St. Helena Island on March 19, 2016. Bathing him was purely for aesthetic reasons. "We want visitors and tourists on the Island to witness the tortoises in their true form, without the obstruction of moss and lichen on their shells... and we want all who visit him to see him at his best,” said Hollins, who has been hand-feeding him over the past few years. CREDITS: Courtesy of St. Helena Government

 

Related content

Texas

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos