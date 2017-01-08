Dispatcher answers call to hear her own house is on fire

Dispatcher Layla Wray answered the call and quickly recognized the voice on the other end.
It was her daughter, who said their house was on fire.
Wray, who works for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, sent firefighters over, but it was too late.
A GoFundMe set up for the family said they lost everything.
“Though everyone moved swiftly, their home and all of the contents were lost. The children and Billy ran out without even shoes on their feet,” the page reads. “Her and her family are amazing people and lost everything! Unfortunately, they did not have insurance and the costs ahead are grueling.”
The family is currently staying in a motel until they find a more permanent solution.
As of Sunday afternoon, the page has raised about $3,300 of its $5,000 goal.
On Saturday Wray posted on Facebook that the family was grateful for all of the support.
“Thank you to everyone that has stopped by, called, sent good wishes, donated, and put in their time and effort helping with everything and anything we needed,” she wrote. “After one crazy day...we rest tonight, and start our ‘starting over’ tomorrow.”
