Texas

January 6, 2017 8:46 PM

Man gets prison for shining laser at Texas TV helicopter

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

A federal judge has sentenced a San Antonio man to eight months in prison for shining a laser on a television news helicopter.

Christopher B. Evans was sentenced on Friday for his Sept. 13 guilty plea to aiming a laser pointer at a flying aircraft. The 25-year-old Evans could have been sentenced to up to five years in federal prison and fined up to $250,000.

A WOAI-TV news helicopter was flying north of San Antonio International Airport early the morning of Oct. 27, 2015, when it was hit by the laser strike.

Related content

Texas

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos