January 4, 2017 7:53 PM

New district attorney rocks Dallas Cowboys jersey during swearing-in

By Bryan Bastible

That’s one way to do it.

Staying “true blue,” Nueces County’s new district attorney, Mark Gonzalez, sported Dallas Cowboy Cole Beasley’s No. 11 jersey during a private swearing-in ceremony Sunday.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports Gonzalez, a career defense attorney who has the words Not Guilty tattooed across his chest, will head an office of about 45 lawyers and oversee an annual budget of about $4.2 million.

Following his tweet about getting sworn in, Gonzalez tweeted, “I’ve been True Blue since Day 1, and will be ‘til the day I die! Go Cowboys!”

The Caller-Times reported Sunday’s ceremony allows him to begin his new role, but he’ll have a public swearing-in ceremony Jan. 12 in the Nueces County Courthouse.

In an updated post, he told the Caller-Times he won’t be wearing a jersey but might opt for a tie or lapel to support the team.

In regards to some criticism on his jersey, “I think if they understood it was in a very small courthouse where I grew up (Agua Dulce), in front of nothing but my family and very close friends, they would see it in a different light,” Gonzalez told the newspaper. “I have complete respect for the office I’m taking and that’s why I’ve been working hard since day one.”

