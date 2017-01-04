New district attorney rocks Dallas Cowboys jersey during swearing-in

That’s one way to do it.
Staying “true blue,” Nueces County’s new district attorney, Mark Gonzalez, sported Dallas Cowboy Cole Beasley’s No. 11 jersey during a private swearing-in ceremony Sunday.
Got sworn in as the new DA!! Representing @dallascowboys @Bease11 pic.twitter.com/nbETSv29KO— Mark Gonzalez (@markdegonz3) January 1, 2017
The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports Gonzalez, a career defense attorney who has the words Not Guilty tattooed across his chest, will head an office of about 45 lawyers and oversee an annual budget of about $4.2 million.
Following his tweet about getting sworn in, Gonzalez tweeted, “I’ve been True Blue since Day 1, and will be ‘til the day I die! Go Cowboys!”
The Caller-Times reported Sunday’s ceremony allows him to begin his new role, but he’ll have a public swearing-in ceremony Jan. 12 in the Nueces County Courthouse.
In an updated post, he told the Caller-Times he won’t be wearing a jersey but might opt for a tie or lapel to support the team.
In regards to some criticism on his jersey, “I think if they understood it was in a very small courthouse where I grew up (Agua Dulce), in front of nothing but my family and very close friends, they would see it in a different light,” Gonzalez told the newspaper. “I have complete respect for the office I’m taking and that’s why I’ve been working hard since day one.”
