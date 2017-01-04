Granny get your gun: Texas woman fights back against intruder

Don’t mess with Texas grandmas.
Sunday, 74-year-old Rebbie Roberson was settling in for the night to watch the news when a masked intruder broke into her home. The man aimed a gun at her, but she did something he didn’t expect at all: She fought back.
She grabbed her .38-caliber pistol from a table close by and starting firing. The man took off running.
“I tried to kill him. Anybody break in on me, I’m going to kill them,” Roberson told KSLA. “He’s going to kill me or I’m going to kill him.”
She hit a few walls inside her home, but the suspect got away.
“I’m not sure I didn’t hit him. I don’t know yet. I sure tried. I sure was hoping,” she told the station. “That was the scare of my life.”
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the suspect.
Oklahoma grandmother protects grandkids
In a similar instance on Christmas Eve, an Oklahoma grandmother fought an intruder who threatened her and her eight grandkids, and then attempted to steal her car.
Sherione Johnson told Oklahoma TV station KOCO, “He said, ‘You going to be first,’ pointing at me. Then he said, ‘Then you, you, you.’ ”
While the man went to the garage, Johnson grabbed a shotgun and then held him until family members arrived.
“They got out of the car and whipped him up real good,” she told the station.
