Father and son who died hunting on Lake Tawakoni were ‘inseparable’

The father and son who died in a duck hunting accident on a lake east of Dallas were “always down to hunt,” according to the GoFundMe page raising money for their funerals.
Texas game wardens confirmed that Corey Saunders, 26, and his son, Nathan Saunders, 5, died during a duck-hunting trip on Lake Tawakoni on Monday night.
Corey Saunders’ Facebook page said the family lived in Quinlan, a small town just west of the lake.
Corey’s wife and Nathan’s mother, Megan Clark Saunders, posted in a GoFundMe campaign that the father and son were “inseparable” and “country to the core.”
The GoFundMe page has raised nearly $30,000, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Nathan’s body was recovered late Monday night at the lake, and Corey’s body was recovered Tuesday morning, according to officials. WFAA-TV reported that neither was wearing a life jacket, and that the cause of the accident was under investigation. Officials said stormy weather, the boat’s small size and its load were likely factors.
