Woman, boyfriend arrested in brutal assault of her 1-year-old relative

A 1-year-old girl was brutally assaulted in “one of the worst cases” San Antonio law enforcement has ever seen, and the adults who tried to blame the child’s injuries on dogs have been arrested.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told San Antonio media Tuesday about the life-threatening injuries the little girl suffered, saying, “I can’t even begin to describe to you the level of depravity that went into this crime,” according to News 4 San Antonio.
Crystal Herrera, a relative of the young girl, called police on New Year’s Eve, saying the girl had been attacked by dogs. But Herrera’s story didn’t match up with her boyfriend’s, Isaac Cardenas, and they didn’t match up with the girl’s injuries, KSAT-TV reported.
Animal Care Services found that the dogs were not aggressive, the San Antonio Express-News reported, and medical staff saw that the girl was stabbed multiple times and brutally sexually assaulted, not bitten by dogs.
“There are certain cases that we carry with us, that make us lose sleep at night. This is one of those cases,” Salazar said.
The girl was transported to the hospital and remained in critical condition Tuesday, according to reports.
Cardenas, 23, was arrested on a charge of super aggravated sexual assault, based on the age of the victim. Herrera, 22, was arrested on a charge of injury to a child by omission. Salazar said the girl will be taken into CPS custody.
KSAT-TV reported there was a separate physical abuse investigation that happened before this incident and that Herrera refused to get help then as well.
