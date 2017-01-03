Man slain inside Houston-area Wal-Mart; suspect on run

Police say a late-night altercation between two men inside a Wal-Mart left one dead and the other on the run.
Around 1 a.m. Monday inside the Tomball Wal-Mart, the men, Justin Jones and Brandon Jemison, got into a confrontation, police said.
Police say Jemison, 29, struck Jones, knocking him unconscious. Jones, a father of two young sons, was taken to a Woodlands hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:56 p.m. Monday. The suspect fled the store.
After posting a photo from surveillance cameras, police identified the suspect as Jemison, who faces a murder charge.
Jones and Jemison knew each other and had an “ongoing dispute,” police said.
Lindsey Stover, Jones’ girlfriend, told Houston station KPRC that “somebody came from behind and hit him, he had quite a few hits to the head.”
Sgt. Gary Hammond told the Houston Chronicle investigators have tried to convince Jemison to surrender.
The newspaper reports Jemison had previously been convicted of marijuana possession, assaulting a family member, evading arrest and felony theft.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond at 281-290-1336.
