Denton family sues Apple after fatal wreck involving FaceTime use

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop Pause

0:53 How cartel drugs are smuggled at the border

2:13 A sneak peek at Palo Pinto Mountains State Park

0:31 Video of brawl at Dallas taco shop

1:08 Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Carr and WWE's The Miz Talk To Kids About Bullying

1:16 Harrison Barnes Introduces New Hamburger

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:17 Cowboys coach on dealing with high-risk players