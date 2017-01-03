Boy dies, father goes missing while duck hunting

Crews searched for a missing man in a lake east of Dallas after finding the body of his 5-year-old son Monday night, according to multiple reports.
The father and son were duck hunting on Lake Tawakoni in Hunt County on Monday, according to WFAA-TV. When they didn’t return by 7:30 p.m., the man’s wife and boy’s mother called police.
Authorities found their truck and trailer and quickly started searching the lake. The boy’s body was found about 11 p.m. in shallow water near the Caddo Creek boat ramp, according to KRLD.
The man’s body had not been found Tuesday morning, according to reports. The search reportedly resumed at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments