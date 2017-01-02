Four dead, six hospitalized in chemical poisoning in Amarillo

Four people are dead and six others are still being treated after a pesticide was mixed with water and created a poisonous gas, officials say.
The Amarillo Fire Department responded around 5 a.m. Monday to a carbon monoxide poisoning call and found one person dead and nine others sick, according to media reports.
The nine were transported to a hospital where three of them died, Amarillo Fire Department Capt. Larry Davis told the Amarillo Globe News. The four dead were all minors, according to media reports.
Davis told the newspaper there are “a couple more that are not out of the woods yet.”
Responders didn’t find carbon monoxide in the home but discovered someone in the home had used a pesticide and mixed it with water.
Davis said someone went underneath the home to try to clean some of the chemical off with water and created phosphine gas.
“It’s a very lethal chemical,” Davis told the newspaper. “It causes pulmonary edema, and basically the lungs fill up with fluid. We don’t know that that’s the cause of death so far, but that’s one of the more severe symptoms. It took us a long time to identify the chemicals.”
Amarillo station KVII reports some first responders were taken to the hospital to get checked for exposure to the gas but none have shown any symptoms.
Amarillo Special Crimes unit told the station that “no criminal charges appear to apply at this time.”
