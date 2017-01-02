Storms push across South, damaging buildings, cutting power

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop Pause

2:13 A sneak peek at Palo Pinto Mountains State Park

0:26 Hunt County deputies chase suspect to Rockwall County before tires blow out

1:28 Obama administration transgender guidelines tested in federal court

1:02 Transitioning AHHS grad Benjamin Juan on FWISD transgender bathroom policy

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

1:06 Cowboys guard Lael Collins said he's excited to play with top pick Ezekiel Elliott

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks