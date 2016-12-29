Lubbock home fire blamed on heat lamp on dog house

Lubbock fire officials say a blaze that left a home with fire and smoke damage has been tracked to a dog house.
The fire marshal's office says it's determined the fire just before noon Thursday was accidental and was caused by a heat lamp attached to a plastic dog house.
Lt. Michael Loftin with the fire marshal's office tells Lubbock television station KLBK (http://bit.ly/2hSc3NA ) combustibles were too close to the heat lamp.
No one was at home at the time.
The Red Cross is helping a man and woman who have been displaced by the fire.
