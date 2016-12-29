Texas officer accused of sexually abusing girlfriend’s daughter, 13

— A law enforcement officer in San Antonio was arrested Tuesday on accusations of having sexual contact with his girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter.
Jesus Gonzalez, 42, faces a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
Police said that he does not work for the San Antonio Police Department but did not disclose which agency he does work for, KENS 5 reported.
The girl told authorities that the two had sexual contact more than 20 times since their relationship began in September, KENS 5 reported from the arrest warrant.
After the girl’s mother found provocative photos of her daughter on her cell phone, she notified police, KENS 5 reported.
The girl’s mother said her and Gonzalez have been dating for more than a year, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
San Antonio police said Gonzalez was in full uniform and armed with a gun at the time of his arrest, KSAT 12 reported.
He is being held at Bexar County Jail with bail set at $75,000.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
