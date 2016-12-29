Deputies chase armed man from Hunt County to Rockwall

A man who fired shots during a car chase with police from Hunt County to Rockwall was arrested Wednesday night.
Just before midnight, a Hunt County deputy made a traffic stop at State Highway 276 near Quinlan, about 74 miles east of Fort Worth.
The driver of the vehicle did not stop, initiating a police chase westbound on the highway, the Hunt County sheriff said in a press release.
During the pursuit, the suspect fired several gunshots from his vehicle, but did not hit anyone.
The suspect’s vehicle stopped at a Shell gas station at the intersection of State Highway 276 and Farm to Market Road 549 in Rockwall County. Both front tires were blown out.
The 51-year-old male suspect was arrested and taken to the Hunt County Detention Center.
He could face several felony charges, the press release said.
No injures were reported.
Hunt County sheriff’s office, Quinlan police, Rockwall County sheriff’s office, Rockwall police and the Texas Department of Public Safety all assisted with the chase.
