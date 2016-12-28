Texas

Suspect in fatal stabbing in Rhode Island arrested in Texas

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A suspect in a fatal stabbing in Rhode Island has been arrested in Texas.

East Providence Police say 29-year-old James Stevens, of Providence, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in El Paso, Texas.

Stevens is accused of stabbing 24-year-old Jasper Williams on Dec. 10 in East Providence. Williams later died of his injuries at Rhode Island Hospital.

East Providence Police say a U.S. Marshals task force captured Stevens and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is holding him as a fugitive.

The Providence Journal reports that detectives found Stevens at a motel and arrested him on a warrant for first-degree murder.

Detectives from East Providence are going to El Paso to work with Texas authorities on the investigation.

