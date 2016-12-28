Escaped inmate dies in shootout with police in South Texas

An inmate who escaped from police on Christmas Eve died Tuesday night in a shootout with authorities, according to reports.
Jake Russell Childers, who was accused of assaulting a game warden in November, was being taken from the hospital to jail in the town of George West in South Texas on Saturday when he escaped from the police vehicle, according to KVUE-TV.
“It turns out he had managed to get the window open,” Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby told KVUE. “And the reason for that is we just got the car out of the body shop and apparently they had deactivated the window locks whenever they were working on it. And the officer … didn’t think to check that because the windows are always locked.”
Police said they believe Childers broke his leg shackles and stole a truck and guns. On Monday, he was reportedly spotted in Atascosa County and authorities set up a perimeter and searched for him.
They found him about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday and after “gunfire was exchanged,” Childers died on the scene, according to reports.
