Police: Allen radiographer had sexual contact with 11-year-old during x-ray

9:09 Woman finds 250-pound alligator swimming in her pool Pause

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:35 Lawyer of Mom arrested makes statement about neighbor accused

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals

19:22 Episode 19: Titletown, Texas

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say