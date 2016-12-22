Police: Allen radiographer had sexual contact with 11-year-old during x-ray

A medical radiologic technologist in Allen is accused of having sexual contact with an 11-year-old patient while he was taking an x-ray of her knee, officials said.
Justin Lloyd Stricklin, 32, was arrested last month, according to an Allen police arrest warrant.
The Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology announced Wednesday that Stricklin’s license has been suspended.
The alleged incident happened Nov. 17 at Stricklin’s former place of practice in Allen. Police were not releasing further details because the case involves a minor.
Stricklin faces a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
Ryan Osborne
