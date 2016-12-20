Texas

December 20, 2016 7:51 PM

A&M receiver Noil arrested for drug possession, suspended

The Associated Press
COLLEGE STATION, Texas

Texas A&M athletics officials say receiver Speedy Noil has been suspended from the football team after he was charged with drug possession.

Noil, a junior from New Orleans, turned himself in to College Station police, posted a $2,000 bond Tuesday and was released. He's charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

Noil's arrest stemmed from a complaint Friday about loud noise from his apartment. Officers said they smelled marijuana and when he refused to allow them inside, they obtained a warrant and found the drugs.

Noil was suspended before a post-season game last year and missed the Aggies' 2016 season opener. He had 21 catches for 325 yards and two touchdowns this year.

A&M plays Kansas State Dec. 28 at the Texas Bowl in Houston.

