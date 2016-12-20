Texas ‘Binky Bandit’ turns himself in after months wanted by police

Police called him the “Binky Bandit,” but not because he was accused of stealing pacifiers.
Instead, Justin Alan Waits, 18, had one in his mouth as he burglarized a home in Lacy Lakeview, near Waco, this summer, police said.
Waits turned himself into police Monday night, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.
LLPD was mentioned in the “Meanwhile in Texas” section of the August issue of Texas Monthly!!! On June 8, 2016, the “...Posted by Lacy Lakeview Police Department on Tuesday, August 9, 2016
In June, he was caught on surveillance video breaking into a home in Lacy Lakeview and stealing several guns, police said. One of the pictures released by police showed Waits with pink and yellow pacifier in his mouth. Another photo showed him wearing a black and white mask.
Waits remained in the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with his bail amount set at $5,000, according to online records.
