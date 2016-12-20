Texas man serves time for murder, then graduates top of his class

Ren Moore graduated at the top of his class Saturday after serving time in prison for murder, the Houston Chronicle reported.
A dispute over a bad batch of crack led to the murder in 1993, when Moore was 18. He went on to spend 20 years in prison, the Chronicle reported.
Three years after his release, the 42-year-old walked across the stage to receive his diploma.
Moore enrolled in Texas Southern University in 2013, where he had a near-perfect GPA, majored in radio, television and film and graduated Saturday as valedictorian of his class, according to the Chronicle.
“If I would have died a long time ago, I would have just been known as a guy who killed another guy,” Moore told KHOU 11. “Now, I’m being known for something different.”
Moore aspires to be an actor and rapper, which helped him release his anger in prison, he told KHOU 11.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments