Man takes patrol car, then runs over officer in Wichita Falls

A man was arrested after he took an officer’s patrol car, ran him over with it and then attempted to flee the scene.
Police responded to a call Monday stating that a suspect was attempting to steal vehicles. Officers were able to locate the suspect nearby and while attempting to detain him, the suspect began to fight, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.
The suspect then got into the officer’s patrol car and ran over the officer.
While he was fleeing the scene, he struck a pickup truck before driving to Sheppard Air Force Base, where he was taken into custody, police said.
The suspect was identified as James Moore, 40, of Henrietta.
Police said Moore was taken to Wichita County Jail, where they charged him with aggravated assault against a public servant, theft and evading arrest.
The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments