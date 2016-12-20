Erath County sheriff under investigation found dead inside home

Erath County Sheriff Tommy Bryant was found dead in his home Monday, one week after it was announced that he was under investigation, the Stephenville Empire-Tribune reported.
City and county officials told the Empire-Tribune that he was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Last week, Bryant spoke out about an investigation by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement that claims he cheated on his continuing education training, the Empire-Tribune reported.
"I don't know of any investigation against me and I don't know why there would be one," Bryant said. "I have done nothing wrong."
Bryant told the Empire-Tribune that he self-reported an incident this summer where one of his deputies completed a training course for him, but last Tuesday said that he had not been contacted by the TCOLE about an investigation.
The TCOLE confirmed to the newspaper that an investigation with the sheriff’s office began in June.
Bryant served as sheriff of Erath County for almost 20 years.
During that time he was the lead investigator in one of the most high-profile cases to take place in Erath County when the United States most lethal sniper, Chris Kyle, and his friend, Chad Littlefield, were shot to death by Eddie Ray Routh in 2013.
Kyle and Littlefield took Routh to a gun range at Rough Creek Lodge near Glen Rose to help him with his post-traumatic stress disorder when Routh turned his gun on the two men, killing them both.
Routh was found guilty of capital murder in February of 2015 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Bryant is survived by his wife and son, according to The Flash Today.
Azia Branson
