Judge: Controversial Linus poster can go back up at Texas school

A Texas middle school nurse’s aide can put back up a poster of a Peanuts character quoting a Bible verse.
A Bell County judge granted a temporary injunction against the Killeen school district Thursday concerning the controversial poster, which enables the staff member to put the poster back up, according to multiple reports.
The decoration was a large sketch of Peanuts character Linus with a quote from “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” that read, “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior which is Christ the Lord ... That’s what Christmas is all about Charlie Brown.”
The school’s principal said the Bible reference had to be removed or the poster would have to be taken down. Killeen School Board members and district officials supported the principal’s decision, the Killeen Daily Herald reported, but religious nonprofit Texas Values and Paxton objected.
They argued the poster should have been protected under the state’s Merry Christmas Bill, which allows the exchange of holiday greetings in classrooms without the risk of a lawsuit, as long as more than one religion and a secular symbol are included.
“Religious discrimination towards Christians has become a holiday tradition of sorts among certain groups,” Paxton said, according to KWTX-TV in Central Texas. “I am glad to see that the court broke through the left’s rhetorical fog and recognized that a commitment to diversity means protecting everyone’s individual religious expression.”
The judge included in his ruling that the poster had to include the words, “Ms. Shannon’s Christmas Message” in letters as large as the Bible verse, KWTX-TV reported.
