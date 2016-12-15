Texas schools still count on police, courts for student discipline, report says

1:43 After Aledo opens its doors to grieving Iraan, the title game awaits Pause

2:11 Luke Wade performs Stand By Me with choir

3:08 Riding the Twister at Hurricane Harbor

2:48 A dry Christmas tree can torch your house in seconds

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

1:47 Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers