Idaho homeowners fight Texas company over natural gas well

A group of southwestern Idaho homeowners who say their mineral rights are being taken away is fighting a Texas company that is asking Idaho officials to settle the matter so a natural gas well can be drilled.
An attorney representing five homeowners in a subdivision near Fruitland told Idaho Department of Lands officials Wednesday that the amount of money the homeowners will receive if Houston-based Alta Mesa puts in a well is a bad deal for the homeowners.
The process for such impasses is called integration, and in Idaho can begin when owners with at least 55 percent of the mineral rights agree to lease.
Alta Mesa says it has leases for at least 66 percent in the proposed 640-acre area.
The hearing was extended into Thursday, with a decision by state officials required within a month.
