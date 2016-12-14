Affidavit: Texas man attacked ex with mallet, then jumped off a bridge

A Central Texas man is accused of beating his ex-girlfriend with a small sledge hammer this spring, and then jumping off a bridge.
Stephen Mjos survived the fall, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained this week by the Austin American-Statesman.
Mjos was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident, which happened May 11.
His ex-girlfriend told police Mjos was waiting for her when she arrived at her office in Round Rock, north of Austin, the Statesman reported. He then struck her on the head, and she bled heavily before falling to the floor, the affidavit said.
“Why did you have to leave me?” Mjos asked her, according to the affidavit, as he continued to hit her.
Mjos stopped hitting her when she told him she wanted “some time to think,” according to the Statesman report.
Mjos left the woman’s office, and then attempted suicide by jumping off a bridge in Georgetown, the affidavit said.
Police later found a small, blood-covered sledge hammer, a rope and a knife at the woman’s office.
Mjos hasn’t been booked into the Williamson County Jail in Georgetown due to the “complexity of his injuries,” a police spokeswoman told the Statesman.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
