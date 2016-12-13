Ex-wrestler Booker T. throws hat into Houston mayoral ring

Ex-wrestler Booker T. Huffman plans on going from the sports arena to the political arena.
After rumors abound this weekend of his political intentions, Huffman threw his hat into the mayoral ring officially Tuesday. Through a statement on his Twitter page, he wrote he’ll enter the 2019 Houston mayoral race.
“My love for our city and my desire to be a positive change agent for Houston is not new, in fact, it has been a significant motivator in my life for decades,” he wrote in a letter. “After losing my father before my first birthday and my mother at the age of thirteen, I was given no choice but to fight for survival.”
He goes on to mention his book, From Prison to Promise, and highlights his career with World Wrestling Entertainment.
According to his official biography, he left WWE in 2007 but returned in 2011 for a Royal Rumble. Afterward, he joined Smackdown as a commentator and eventually became the show’s general manager.
Huffman continues in his letter about his love for the city and how he has tried to represent his hometown well.
“Today, I am a successful small business owner building brands of my own and I believe in my heart that all Houstonians, regardless of their economic circumstances deserve the same opportunities to build a better life for themselves,” he writes.
I am pleased to announce that I am running for Mayor of Houston. pic.twitter.com/cWI8LiHzOH— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) December 13, 2016
He ends his letter by saying he’ll make more announcements in the coming weeks and months about his campaign.
Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, started his four-year term on Jan.4, 2016.
According to the Houston Business Journal, Bayou City voters OK’d in 2015 a change of term limits from three two-year terms to two four-year terms.
Huffman isn’t the only wrestler to stir the political pot on Twitter. In July, professional wrestler Cody Rhodes, the son of legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes, tweeted about his possible intention to run for a Senate seat.
Comments