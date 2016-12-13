Fort Worth man escapes from Galveston jail, surfaces at Buc-ee’s

Law enforcement agents are still searching for a Fort Worth man who escaped a Galveston County jail and was spotted at a Buc-ee’s gas station.
Dominic Potter broke out of the Galveston County Jail on Monday night while taking out the trash from the jail kitchen, the Houston Chronicle reports. Potter ran 30 yards and escaped through a closing gate.
Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, an officer recognized a stolen pickup at Buc-ee’s. A man jumped out of the vehicle and ran inside the Madisonville convenience store, the newspaper reported. As officers searched the store, which is on Interstate 45 north of Houston, Potter left through a back door.
KHOU reports Madisonville authorities were combing the fields around the convenience store with search dogs Tuesday morning, but the search was called off around noon.
Potter is wanted for escape, a parole violation and a forgery charge, Madison County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. He is not believed to be armed and was last seen wearing a blue-and-white striped shirt.
He’s a white male, between 5 foot 9 inches to 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact local authorities.
