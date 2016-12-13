Baylor could lose $220 million over sex assault scandal, study says

The sexual assault scandal at Baylor University could cost the school more than $200 million, according to an economic analysis released by a group of donors Tuesday.
The analysis, which was conducted by the HSSK consulting firm, found that the costs of dealing with the scandal since September 2015 — factoring in settlements, the Pepper Hamilton investigative report, and legal fees — could have been about $121.7 million, Jared Jordan, managing director of HSSK, said in a press conference Tuesday.
Baylor also lost and will lose millions in potential revenue through donations, grants and gifts, according to the analysis.
Last school year, the school saw a 15 percent drop in private contributions received, Jordan said. Over the next three years, the analysis found, Baylor could lose about an additional $101 million in revenue.
The analysis was commissioned by the Bears for Leadership Reform, a group of donors who have called for an additional investigation into the scandal.
The Baylor Board of Regents rejected that idea Monday, said John Eddie Williams, president of Bears for Leadership Reform.
“I love Baylor University,” Williams said Tuesday after the economic analysis was released. “I believe strongly that those who have been blessed need to give back...but it’s time for us to have some reform. Transparency and accountability. It is time for us to look at our leadership and what has brought us to this cloud that hangs over our beloved school.”
The scandal, which centered on how the university handled sexual assaults reported by students, resulted in the firing of football coach Art Briles and the resignation of athletic director Ian McCaw in May. President Ken Starr stepped into a teaching role before the leaving the university this summer.
The Board of Regents has told The Wall Street Journal that 17 women had reported domestic violence or sexual assaults involving 19 football players since 2011, including four gang rapes. They told The Dallas Morning News that about 125 cases of sexual assault or harassment campus-wide were under review.
A leading university-accrediting body has issued a “warning” to Baylor University that the school’s compliance with the body’s standards will be closely monitored for the next year.
Baylor said in a statement it was notified by the Southern Association of College and Schools earlier this month that it will monitor the university’s compliance with three standards: whether university student support services are adequate, institutional control of intercollegiate athletics is firm and a healthy, safe and secure student environment is being maintained.
