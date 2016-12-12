Abilene man shot to death in his home

Abilene police are investigating the death of a man who was shot multiple times in his home.
Police spokesman Rick Tomlin tells the Abilene Reporter-News (http://bit.ly/2gFyfMD ) that 54-year-old Thomas Niblo's death early Monday morning is being investigated as a homicide.
Tomlin said that Niblo's wife called police to say she'd heard an intruder in the home and then heard gunshots. She left the home through the back door and then called police.
Niblo was vice president of an Abilene real estate company.
Scott Senter, president of Senter, Realtors, said Niblo was a "terrific friend and business partner."
