She killed her boyfriend and dog, then went to confess at police station

A young Texas woman is accused of telling police she killed her boyfriend and her dog, drove home to change, and went to the police station and confessed, according to reports.
Kelsie Lee Fowler-Rodriguez, 20, reportedly went to the College Station Police Department on Sunday evening and wanted to turn herself in for stealing her boyfriend’s car, according to KXXV in Waco. After further questions, she confessed that she shot and killed him before taking his car.
Fowler-Rodriguez told police that she planned to kill her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Fransisco Silva, 22, KBTX reported. The two went to go shooting in rural Grimes County, and when they got out of the car, she fatally shot him and drove home. She also killed her dog, the report said.
She reportedly went home and changed clothes before going to the police station and confessed.
Investigators went out to the location where she allegedly killed the man and found Silva dead with a gunshot wound to the head, according to reports. Fowler-Rodriguez faces a charge of murder. and several law enforcement agencies are investigating.
