She killed her boyfriend and dog, then went to confess at police station

2:14 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence Pause

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

2:25 Updated: A look at Trump's White House staffing

3:10 Mac Attack Rips Texas Football

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:59 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence and Charean on Cowboys loss to Giants

3:34 Mac Attack - Dak not going anywhere

0:21 Chase from Dalworthington Gardens to south Dallas ends with a crash

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship