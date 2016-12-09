Down syndrome doesn’t stop Lewisville girl from landing back handspring

Brittany Lowe has Down syndrome and has undergone four surgeries on her heart and one on her hip, her mother wrote on Facebook.
But the Lewisville girl wanted to land a back handspring, so for the last two years, she kept training.
Her practice paid off this week, as you can watch in the video above. Her mother, Cindy, posted the video Thursday on Facebook.
“The video is less than 10 seconds but that sphe video is less than 10 seconds but that speaks volumes on how much time and effort it took to get her there,” Cindy Lowe wrote. “Cheerleading has always been the one sport she's been able to continually participate in. Our athletes work so hard to be independent and our coaches push them because they know their ABILITIES are far greater than their disability.”
