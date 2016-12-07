No joke: Fired cop admits giving poop sandwich to homeless man

A fired police officer admitted to giving a feces sandwich to a homeless man earlier this year, according to court documents obtained by the San Antonio Express-News.
Matthew Luckhurst, who was suspended indefinitely from the San Antonio department in October, was on bike patrol when the incident happened in May.
He told investigators he found feces and bread and placed them in a food container next to the homeless man, the Express-News reported. Luckhurst said he later found the bread and feces in the same area and threw them away.
Luckhurst’s attorney initially told the Express-News that Luckhurst only joked about giving a homeless man the sandwich but didn’t actually do it.
But Luckhurst admitted to the incident, and showed remorse, according to the court documents.
“This has taught me to stop acting childish and making stupid baseless jokes,” Luckhurst wrote. “I need to stop the pranks and juvenile jokes to get arise (sic) or reaction from fellow officers and friends.”
