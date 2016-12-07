Texas

December 7, 2016 1:33 PM

Barry Switzer jokes (maybe?) about interviewing for Trump’s ‘Secretary of Offense’

NEW YORK

Former Cowboys coach Barry Switzer stopped by Trump Tower on Wednesday, telling reporters he was there to interview for President-elect Donald Trump’s “Secretary of Offense.”

Switzer, who won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys in 1995, brought the jokes, too. In one tweet, he said Trump “wants to ‘Make the Wishbone Great Again.’”

The President-elect apparently favors the ground game.

Switzer might make a good cabinet candidate, if that’s true.

He resigned from the Cowboys after a 6-10 season in 1997. But as a college coach at Oklahoma, his Sooners won three national championships, routinely scoring, as Switzer would say, half a hundred points with the old Wishbone offense.

