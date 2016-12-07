Fliers at Texas State called for reporting undocumented immigrants

2:08 Trump's White House Pause

2:33 Harlem Globetrotter makes 583-foot shot on World Trick Shot Day

6:39 Carlisle dishes about injuries to Bogut and Curry

2:04 Video of 7-year-old North Texas girl shooting first deer goes viral

10:09 Titletown, TX., episode 17: Cowboy Up

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

1:20 Tarrant County mom talks about losing her husband in car crash