Fliers at Texas State called for reporting undocumented immigrants

Texas State University president Denise Trauth told students on Wednesday to ignore fliers telling people on campus to report undocumented immigrants to federal authorities.
The fliers were found and removed from campus Wednesday.
“The university, following current law, does not and will not report undocumented immigrants to authorities,” Trauth wrote in a message tweeted by the university.
A Message from President Denise M. Trauth pic.twitter.com/EQXBoLdcKc— Texas State (@txst) December 7, 2016
Last month, after Donald Trump won the presidential election, fliers were found on the TSU campus calling to “torture those deviant university leaders spouting off all this diversity garbage,” according to the Austin American-Statesman.
