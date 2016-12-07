Texas

Oh queso is it cheese dip? Senators in Texas, Arkansas to decide

By Azia Branson

In Texas, queso is often the topic of heated discussions, but now the debate has crossed state lines and will make its way to the nation’s capital for a Texas v. Arkansas showdown.

Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas will partake in a blind taste test Wednesday against Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman of Arkansas to see which state’s queso — or cheese dip — will take the crown, according to a news release.

The debate began in November when Cotton tweeted a Wall Street Journal story about cheese-dip popularity taking the state by storm, saying “Arkansas cheese dip > Texas cheese dip.”

Cornyn simply replied “Queso, Tom,” leading to not only a battle of tastes but of name as well.

A taste test was born and a challenge accepted.

Heights Taco & Tamale Co. of Little Rock will represent the cheese dip for Arkansas while Uncle Julio’s of Dallas will represent Texas’ queso, a news release said.

Millions of Texans and Arkansans are awaiting the results.

