Oh queso is it cheese dip? Senators in Texas, Arkansas to decide

6:39 Carlisle dishes about injuries to Bogut and Curry Pause

2:33 Harlem Globetrotter makes 583-foot shot on World Trick Shot Day

1:38 Marijuana refugees leaving Texas to get treatment

0:50 San Antonio firefighters work to recover cars in sinkhole

3:31 Cleburne police officer saves man from fiery crash

2:04 Video of 7-year-old North Texas girl shooting first deer goes viral

2:31 One person is shot after police chase ended in Dallas

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

2:22 “The End of the War at Pearl Harbor.”