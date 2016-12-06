Sheriff’s deputy dies after car falls into San Antonio sinkhole

The sinkhole that opened on a dark San Antonio road Sunday night claimed the life of a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy.
Bexar County Sheriff Susan Pamerleau confirmed Monday that Deputy Dora Linda Nishihara died after her personal car went into the sinkhole Sunday night. Nishihara was a reserve deputy for the sheriff’s office from 2009 until October, when she transitioned to be a part-time deputy at the county courthouse, according to a sheriff’s office statement.
Two vehicles were driven into the massive sinkhole on Quintana Road in southwest San Antonio. One woman, a witness, helped pull a 60-year-old man from the second car that fell in, according to multiple reports.. They were both taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The first car that fell in landed upside-down and, as of Monday morning, was mostly submerged in 12 feet of fast-moving water in the growing sinkhole, NEWS 4 San Antonio reported. The San Antonio Fire Department worked much of the day Monday to remove the vehicles from the sinkhole.
The sinkhole is believed to have been caused by a large, ruptured sewer line, according to mysanantonio.com, and the ground around the sinkhole was unstable and could collapse. The San Antonio area picked up several inches of rain during the weekend, which may have contributed to the opening, reports said.
Sinkholes aren’t unheard-of in Texas. A 25-by-25-foot sinkhole near a runway disrupted traffic at DFW Airport last year, and a small sinkhole caused a large truck to flip in Fort Worth a year ago.
Earlier this year, researchers at Southern Methodist University found that two giant sinkholes in the West Texas oil patch appear to be expanding and could eventually merge into one enormous hole. The sinkholes are a mile apart and sit between Wink and Kermit, west of Midland-Odessa.
The Beaumont Enterprise reported that in May 2008 a huge sinkhole devoured vehicles, equipment and trees in the southeast Texas town of Daisetta.
