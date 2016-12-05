Texas state senator to file ‘comprehensive’ medical marijuana bill

A Texas state senator plans to file a bill Tuesday that would legalize medical marijuana.
Jose Menendez, D-San Antonio, announced Monday that the bill would allow patients with “debilitating and chronic medical conditions” to receive marijuana prescriptions from their doctors.
“Twenty-eight states have recognized the medical benefit of cannabis, including conservative states like Arkansas, Montana, and North Dakota,” Menendez said in a press release. “It's time Texas steps up to the plate and provide real relief for our suffering patients.”
Menendez plans to hold a press conference Tuesday morning with people who would benefit from the bill.
“Doctors, not politicians, should be determining what is best for Texas patients,” Menendez said in the release. “This is legitimate medicine that can help a of variety people, from the grandmother suffering from cancer to the veteran coping with PTSD after returning home from war.”
Last March, Menendez authored a similar bill, which was referred to the Health and Human Services Committee.
He also co-authored a limited medical marijuana bill that passed last year called the Compassionate Use Act, which legalized low-THC cannabidiol oil for patients with epilepsy.
