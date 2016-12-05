Squads assemble: Cheerleaders hoping to pack stands to honor Iraan

The Iraan Braves will have extra support in the stands come Friday night.
Iraan plays Wellington at 7 p.m. Friday at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene, and cheerleading squads are encouraged to attend and show their support for the West Texas town still mourning.
A bus carrying Iraan cheerleaders was involved in a wreck Friday night on Interstate 20 near Big Spring.
Elizabeth Pope, a cheer sponsor, was pronounced dead at the scene, and several were injured. Four cheerleaders were taken and released from the hospital Saturday. Two more were released Sunday and Monday.
KWES reports that Christina Garlock, who was the driver of the bus, is still in a Lubbock hospital but is in satisfactory condition.
Cheerleaders and sponsors will get in free at Friday’s game but must be in uniform or have something to identify them as a cheerleader. Parents and families will have to pay admission. For more information, visit the BRAVE Strong Cheerleaders Facebook page.
KTAB reports that many teams including Abilene, Big Spring and Munday are wanting to send representatives Friday.
Arlington schools are asking for donations to help send squads from Sam Houston, Bowie and Martin high schools. Anyone who wants to make a donation can take cash or check to the district’s athletics department at 1141 W. Pioneer Parkway.
An account has also been set up at the Brave National Bank in Iraan to support those involved in the crash.
Supporters are also selling T-shirts with all proceeds going to the Iraan school and community.
