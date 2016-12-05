Rescue effort underway after sinkhole opens in San Antonio road

Two vehicles drove into a massive sinkhole in San Antonio on Sunday evening, according to multiple reports, sending two people to the hospital with injuries while perhaps trapping someone in the sinkhole overnight.
The sinkhole is believed to have been caused by a large, ruptured sewer line in the 8400 block of Quintana Road in southwest San Antonio, according to mysanantonio.com. Rescue crews responded to the scene Sunday evening and found two vehicles submerged in the sinkhole, which could be 10 feet deep, KSAT reported.
WFAA reported that at least one person, a man, was unaccounted for.
A woman rescued the driver of one of the vehicles, a 60-year-old man, and both were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Sunday evening, authorities said they were unsure whether anyone else was in the sinkhole, but their rescue efforts had to be delayed until daylight Monday, reports said.
Mysanantonio.com reported that the ground around the sinkhole was unstable and could collapse. The San Antonio area picked up several inches of rain during the weekend, which may have contributed to the sinkhole opening, reports said.
